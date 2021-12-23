Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Has $7.87 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC cut its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC owned 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH stock traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $309.18. 86,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,801. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $211.92 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.94.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

