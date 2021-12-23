Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Invests $4.37 Million in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,000. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 680.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 109,865 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 389.7% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 22,978 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 33,974 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,776. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.45. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $56.58.

