Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 3.7% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

NYSE ECL traded up $2.85 on Thursday, reaching $229.68. 2,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.61. The company has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.15 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

