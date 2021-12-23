Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) a C$73.00 Price Target

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) has been assigned a C$73.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ATD.B. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities set a C$58.00 target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.13.

Shares of ATD.B traded up C$0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$49.67. 1,559,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,125. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.83 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.47. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$36.03 and a one year high of C$52.42.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

