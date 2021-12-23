Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $42,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. CNB Bank lifted its position in ServiceNow by 10.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $266,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 60.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 808,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,003,000 after purchasing an additional 304,079 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 20.4% during the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 21.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW opened at $643.93 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 590.76, a P/E/G ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $661.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $615.87.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

