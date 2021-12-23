Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,489 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $53,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,323,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $732,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,608,000 after purchasing an additional 43,047 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

Shares of IDXX opened at $640.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $626.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $643.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.23 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

