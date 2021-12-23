Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $34.86 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 215.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,813 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of American Water Works worth $34,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $183.37 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

In other news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $608,925.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.