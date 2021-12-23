Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $40.62 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,554 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $40,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in American Express by 30.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

NYSE AXP opened at $162.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

