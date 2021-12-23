Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $45.69 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 13,999 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $45,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

SBUX stock opened at $111.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.70 and its 200-day moving average is $114.51. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

