Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $51.30 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,612 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $51,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 156.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $59.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $120.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

