Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 15,688 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,688 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $45,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

NYSE:RTX opened at $84.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.49. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

