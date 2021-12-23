Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 75,234 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,234 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Snowflake worth $56,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.3% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 58,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 30.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 625.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 81,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,793,000 after purchasing an additional 70,673 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.6% in the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 120,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW opened at $358.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.43 and a beta of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.14.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $11,975,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,350,479 shares of company stock worth $811,909,128 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.50.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.