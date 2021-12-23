Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 25,796 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,796 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Truist Financial worth $55,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Amundi purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $390,832,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,288 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,233,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Truist Financial by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,547,000 after purchasing an additional 981,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $57.34 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.31 and a one year high of $65.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average is $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

In other Truist Financial news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

