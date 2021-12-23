Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,049 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $39,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,604.94 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,033.40 and a 52 week high of $1,626.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,516.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,480.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

