Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 7,489 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $54,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Amundi bought a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth about $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Linde by 38.8% during the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,903 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its stake in shares of Linde by 124.4% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,991,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Linde by 142.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,492,000 after acquiring an additional 545,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Linde by 49.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,666,000 after acquiring an additional 519,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.33.

LIN opened at $335.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $343.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.