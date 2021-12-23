Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 9,509 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,509 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $57,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $56.07 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average is $58.05. The company has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

