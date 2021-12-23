Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $47,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS stock opened at $98.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

