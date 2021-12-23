Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Synopsys worth $57,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,695,386,000 after acquiring an additional 65,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Synopsys by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,801,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,728,000 after purchasing an additional 147,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,333,000 after purchasing an additional 134,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,744,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,802,000 after purchasing an additional 165,343 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.29, for a total transaction of $2,634,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,286 shares of company stock worth $69,294,222. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $364.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $341.17 and a 200 day moving average of $311.41. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $365.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.