Royal Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Royal Vopak NV (OTC:VOPKF) shares rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.35 and last traded at $34.33. Approximately 1,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03.

Royal Vopak Company Profile (OTC:VOPKF)

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

