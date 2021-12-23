RSK Infrastructure Framework Price Up 4.2% This Week (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000426 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market capitalization of $175.57 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,646,674 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

