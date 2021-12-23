Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.96.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUSMF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Russel Metals stock opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $29.92.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

