Ryo Currency Reaches One Day Volume of $1,966.00 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $1,966.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0513 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,756.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.80 or 0.08079355 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.29 or 0.00321703 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.95 or 0.00896343 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00012322 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00073768 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.15 or 0.00412067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.00253759 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

