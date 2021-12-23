S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been given a €31.00 ($34.83) target price by equities researchers at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 108.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.96) price target on S&T in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.34) price target on S&T in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on S&T in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

SANT opened at €14.85 ($16.69) on Thursday. S&T has a 52-week low of €13.82 ($15.53) and a 52-week high of €24.20 ($27.19). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is €20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.53 million and a PE ratio of 17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.56.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

