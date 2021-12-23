Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.48

Shares of Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.48 and traded as low as $25.13. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 2,706 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.