Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Sachem Capital has increased its dividend by 84.6% over the last three years. Sachem Capital has a payout ratio of 84.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Sachem Capital to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Sachem Capital stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 371,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.22. Sachem Capital has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $6.35.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 42.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sachem Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SACH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sachem Capital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Sachem Capital at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

