SafeCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,646.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $14.79 million and approximately $8,646.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,025.86 or 0.99261408 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00055854 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.32 or 0.00275559 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.11 or 0.00456989 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00153654 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00009982 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001904 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

