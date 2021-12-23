salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,137 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,501 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of salesforce.com worth $225,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM opened at $252.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.82. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total value of $687,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.89, for a total transaction of $5,617,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 554,668 shares of company stock valued at $157,395,937 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

