Salona Global Medical Device (NYSE:LNDZF) Trading 3.8% Higher

Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (NYSE:LNDZF) shares traded up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 19,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 39,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.64.

About Salona Global Medical Device (NYSE:LNDZF)

Salona Global Medical Device Corp. engages in the provision of financial and consultancy services to mental health and addiction industry. It operates through the Medical Billing, and Financial Services segments. The Medical Billing segment focuses on its customers in United States. The Financial Services segment offers asset based financial services to healthcare providers in the United States.

