Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Shares Up 0.3%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.38 and last traded at $48.85. 1,741 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.70.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.61.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

