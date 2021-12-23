Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSL. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$7.69 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.86 and a 52-week high of C$11.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 9.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 328.04%.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 20,500 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$153,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 592,940 shares in the company, valued at C$4,449,421.76.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

