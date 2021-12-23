Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $86.46

Shares of Sanofi (EPA:SAN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €86.46 ($97.15) and traded as high as €88.01 ($98.89). Sanofi shares last traded at €87.68 ($98.52), with a volume of 1,538,557 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a €116.00 ($130.34) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €104.91 ($117.88).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €86.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €86.46.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

