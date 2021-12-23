Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.99

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.99 and traded as low as $4.55. Santos shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 22,618 shares traded.

Separately, CLSA upgraded Santos to a “buy” rating and set a $7.94 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99.

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

