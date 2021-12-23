Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Trading Down 3%

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.27. Approximately 1,885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 513,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

STRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 51.07, a current ratio of 51.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.