Sather Financial Group Inc Has $61.02 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,786 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 6.2% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $61,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $333.02. 219,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,463,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.49. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.58, for a total value of $2,202,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,190,988 shares of company stock valued at $397,784,750 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

