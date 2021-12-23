Sather Financial Group Inc Purchases 182 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises approximately 3.1% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc owned 0.19% of Markel worth $30,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,292.50.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $13.60 on Thursday, hitting $1,218.17. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,515. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $942.44 and a 12 month high of $1,343.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,270.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,241.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

