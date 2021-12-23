Scala Hits Market Cap of $1.91 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Scala has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $1,296.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scala has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00057616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.31 or 0.08070073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,909.38 or 0.99856890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00074182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00053786 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

