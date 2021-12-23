Schrole Group Ltd (ASX:SCL) Insider Robert Graham Buys 3,000,000 Shares

Schrole Group Ltd (ASX:SCL) insider Robert Graham acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($21,276.60).

Robert Graham also recently made the following trade(s):

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Schrole Group Ltd engages in the provision of software solutions and training services primarily to the education sector in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Software and Training segments. It offers administrative services; and software and training services to international and domestic schools and businesses.

