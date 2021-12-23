Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,624 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 55,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.77. 20,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,179. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average is $39.64. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

