Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,571 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $11,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $71.69 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $72.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.91.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

