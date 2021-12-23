Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Shares of SCHH opened at $51.04 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $51.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10.

