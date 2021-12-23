Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Securities

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Truist Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 60.68% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.
NASDAQ:SGMS traded up $6.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,579. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $36.89 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average of $72.26.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 86.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.
About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
