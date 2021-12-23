Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Securities

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Truist Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 60.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

NASDAQ:SGMS traded up $6.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,579. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $36.89 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average of $72.26.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Scientific Games will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 86.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.