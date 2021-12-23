Scorum Coins (SCR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,198.00

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Scorum Coins coin can now be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Scorum Coins has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. Scorum Coins has a total market cap of $876,265.04 and approximately $3,198.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00057002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.01 or 0.07982991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,191.97 or 0.99844702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00072789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00052518 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007241 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

