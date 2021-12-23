ScPrime (SCP) Trading 51.1% Higher This Week

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $45.85 million and $251,209.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002271 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 51.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00020862 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 39,829,776 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

