Secret (SCRT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.10 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Secret has a total market capitalization of $769.10 million and $12.10 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $5.13 or 0.00010073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.04 or 0.00282624 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009456 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003725 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00017275 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

