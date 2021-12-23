SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Trading Up 5.1%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares were up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.82. Approximately 2,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 158,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCWX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 1.02.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

