Seedify.fund Hits Market Cap of $233.83 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $233.83 million and $6.76 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.80 or 0.00021140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00056663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.18 or 0.07977728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,070.67 or 0.99977950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00072626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00053619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,654,164 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

