Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEEL shares. Roth Capital raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEEL. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.77. Seelos Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.60.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.