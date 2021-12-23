Selfkey (KEY) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $62.87 million and approximately $18.59 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00042451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00211802 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,059,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

