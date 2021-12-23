Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $2.86

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.86, but opened at $2.93. Senseonics shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 8,511 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Senseonics news, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $345,441.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,536 shares of company stock valued at $793,134 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 342,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 50,420 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 236,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,326,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 205,554 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 102,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

