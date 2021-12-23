Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) rose 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.27. Approximately 26,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,906,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $849.61 million, a PE ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 25.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 17.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 60.0% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

